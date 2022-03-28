Thefts reported by businesses March 24 to 26
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Dunkin Donuts, 1106 S. Belt Highway.
Caretaker Landscape & Irrigation, 5018 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 5410 Providence Hill Dr.
Thefts reported March 23 to 26
James McClain, 1102 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 5114 St. Joseph Ave.
Erik Puder, Hernando, Mississippi, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Breana Simpson, 1324 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 925 S. 14th St.
Tara Bennett, Stewartsville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 231 Massachusetts St.
Felipe Borunda-Ortega, 1401 Ridenbaugh St., burglary.
Christopher Ladner, 4615 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.
Travis Altgilbers, 620 Independence Ave., vehicle stolen at 4615 S. 22nd St.
Shirlee Lyons, 3214 Sunnyside Drive, items stolen at 724 N. 22nd St.
Caden Fletcher, Union Star, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1800 Garfield Ave.
Stacy Tanner, 2002 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen at 1101 Northwood Drive.
Jacqueline Walker, 6635 Eureka St., items stolen from residence.
Mercedes Karr, 925 S. 38th St., items stolen at 1353 Buchanan Ave.
Yanireth Sanchez, 4021 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 2506 Frederick Ave.
Isaiah Shurvington, Rushville, Missouri, items stolen at 4510 S. Leonard Road.
Vandalism reported March 23 to 25
James McClain, 1102 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 5114 St. Joseph Ave.
Meghan Krug, 5104 Barbara St., destruction of property at 5401 Barbara St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.