Thefts reported March 22 to 23
Elora D.E. Gates, 2220 E. Circle Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 1124 N. Ninth St.
Mary Lou Warren, 4223 Douglas St., items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Vandalism reported March 20
Allied Arts Council, 118 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at S. Seventh and Francis streets.
Kaeli J. Milliken, 2916 N. 10th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.