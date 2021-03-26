Thefts reported March 22 to 23

Elora D.E. Gates, 2220 E. Circle Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 1124 N. Ninth St.

Mary Lou Warren, 4223 Douglas St., items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.

Vandalism reported March 20

Allied Arts Council, 118 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at S. Seventh and Francis streets.

Kaeli J. Milliken, 2916 N. 10th St.

