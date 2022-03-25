Thefts reported by businesses March 22 to 24
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 22 to 24
Gary Conrad, 2820 Frederick Ave., items stolen at N. Belt Highway and Rochester Road.
Devin Miller, 2605 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.
Kathryn Roeder, 2515 W. Woodlands Drive, items stolen from residence.
Siovia Velasquez Fuentes, 1024 N. 18th St., items stolen at 421 N. 21st St.
Philip King, 2820 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2920 Angelique St.
Carson Ellerbrake, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen at 5407 Providence Hill Drive.
Evelyn Furst, 3302 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.
Ernest Grimes, 5615 S. Ninth St., burglary at 2515 Garfield Ave.
Cherry Donahoo, 2432 Lakeview Ave., burglary and items stolen from residence.
Cody Robinson, 817 Garden St., vehicle stolen at 517 Kentucky St.
Christopher Arnaman, Osborn, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3805 Frederick Blvd.
Robin Larabee, 3301 Apache Lane, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported March 22 to 23
Fern Blanchard, 6021 Carnegie St.
Jenny Russell, 810 Harmon St.
Steven Volz, 2911 Penn St.
Tasha Volz, 2911 Penn St.
Karla Woodral, 1719 Center St.
