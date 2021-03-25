Thefts reported March 19 to 23

Debra K. Stallard, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1202 Jules St.

Colton Michael Knowles, no address provided, vehicle stolen at 6213 Brown St.

Roger D. Purcell, 823 W. Cliff St., items stolen from vehicle.

William Steven Long, 2010 Ashland Ave., items stolen from residence.

Cecilia Marie Tackett, 4310 Haverill Drive, items stolen at 3107 N. Belt Highway.

Vandalism reported March 11 to 23

Curt A. Logan, 41 Stonecrest Drive, destruction of property at 2301 Mitchell Ave.

Kelsey Michelle Patterson, 627 N. 25th St.

