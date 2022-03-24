Thefts reported March 15 to 23
Ethan Blair, 5325 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2400 Charles St.
Anthony Golden, 2735 S. 18th St., burglary.
James Sterzinger, 3107 S.W. Christie Lane, items stolen at 1010 Messanie St.
Vandalism reported March 21 to 22
Hosea Elementary School, 6401 Gordon Ave.
Skyler Allen, 3130 Jules St.
