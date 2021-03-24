Thefts reported by businesses March 17 to 23
Bob’s Auto Repair, 1817 S. 10th St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 3312 Beck Road.
Kristen’s Coin and Jewelry, 3855 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Enterprise, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Mission Foods, 813 Garfield Ave., items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 1702 Messanie St.
Cracker Barrel, 915 N. Woodbine Road.
Francis Street First United Methodist, 110 N. 12th St.
Mid-South Steam Boiler & Engineering, Van Buren, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 1011 S. Belt Highway.
Dunkin Donuts, 1206 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Cirilla’s, 3115 N. Belt Highway.
All American Cab, 1925 Frederick Ave., items stolen at 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Thefts reported March 13 to 23
Chelsea Ann Hurst, 2636 Olive St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Nicholas Efren Martinez, 5501 S. 38th Terrace, items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Mark Anthony Gadberry, 4004 N. 37th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Lisa Mae Warren, 8 Alfalfa Drive, items stolen at 1805 St. Joseph Ave.
Alvin Lee Clark, 2233 Felix St., items stolen from residence.
Danielle Elizabeth Poppa, 2904 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Igor Igorevich Nomokonov, 1607 Olive St., items stolen from vehicle at 3400 Ashland Ave.
Thomas Arthur Sanders, 5 Fieldcrest Lane, items stolen from residence.
Stephanie Kaye Reynolds, 1702 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
Joshua L. Sutton Jr., 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Donna Jean Mason, 3004 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Jimmy Dale Masoner, 5518 Miller Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Peggy Lou Gaines, 523 N. 29th St., items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Cody James Maberry, 4517 Impala Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2520 S. Second St.
Brandon Miller Jr., 2801 Renick St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rebecca Jean Schaffer, Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Dakhota Jay Mignery, 1208 N. Ninth St., vehicle stolen at 2828 S. 21st St.
Rose Marie Sparke, 624 Bon Ton St., items stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Kathryn E. Ladesh, 2922 Jules St., items stolen from vehicle.
Trevor Josiah Binder, 1106 N. Second St., items stolen at 1019 Corby St.
Veronica Faye Campbell, 405 Park Lane, items stolen form vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Misty M. Campbell, 1805 Edmond St., items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Christopher Webster Bates, 918 Powell St., items stolen at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Joseph N. Callaway, 1414 Lion Road, items stolen at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Michael J. Welsh, 4005 E. Haverill St., items stolen from residence.
Paula Jean Welsh, 4005 E. Haverill St., items stolen from residence.
Samanthe Michael Heckman, 102 E. Park Ave., items stolen at 2311 S. 10th St.
Laura Christine Vestal, 1001 S. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
Veronica Agnes Stoddard, Marceline, Missouri, items stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Krystal Ann Lawrence, 811 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Lori H. Cooper, 2601 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at 400 N. 26th St.
Daleshia Deshay Diggs, 1005 S. 13th St., items stolen at 841 S. 22nd St.
Jared Rae Tyes, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Kurt W. Adams, 2813 Mulberry St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 725 S. Sixth St.
Bob E. Austin, 3012 County Line Road, items stolen from residence.
Uriel Ulises Marin, 1514 Beattie St., items stolen from vehicle.
Catherine Lynn Dunning, 3210 Doniphan Ave., items stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Tricia Lynn Rucker, 809 N. 22nd St., items stolen at residence.
Devin Leigh Goner, 3428 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Bernard Jackson, 1201 N. Woodbine Road, items and vehicle parts stolen.
Jennifer Kay Bayer, 1801 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen at 1814 Manchester Road.
John A. Bowser, 1023 W. Cliff St., burglary.
Christopher Tyler Burley, 424 Haeberle St., burglary.
Evonne Lynn Sturgeon, 3102 S. 36th St., burglary.
Kenneth Patrick Bachman, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary.
Michael C. Johnson, 3426 Auburn Drive, burglary.
Christopher Erick Sidwell, Country Club, Missouri, burglary at 1302 N. Second St.
Vandalism reported March 15 to 23
Sean Andrew Nelson, 2805 Ajax Road.
Alexander Ryan Maudlin, 2809 Ajax Road, destruction of property at 2802 Ajax Road.
Nona R. Gregory, 3201 Melody Lane, destruction of property at 2802 Ajax Road.
Denell Zander, 4918 S. 40th St., destruction of property at 2802 Ajax Road.
Trevor Josiah Binder, 1106 N. Second St., destruction of property at 1019 Corby St.
Dawn M. Berryman, 1602 Brookside Drive.
Louie R. Martin, 1721 Boyd St.
Micah Scott Saxton, 2212 S. 12th St., destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Deron Wayne Jacobs, 11297 Cobb Lane, destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Hailaie Lynn Fletchall, 2212 S. 10th St.
Daniel R. Tatro, 1609 S. 10th St.
