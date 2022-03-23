Thefts reported by businesses March 17 to 21
Casey’s, 2332 S. 22nd St., burglary.
Trex Mart, 3625 King Hill Ave.
Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church, 2802 Renick St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Carhop Auto Sales, 819 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Freudenthal Home-Based Health Care, 2425 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen at 1602 Buckingham St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 17 to 21
Ryan Jolly, 2835 Penn St., robbery at 816 N. 10th St.
Jason Atkinson, 3041 Cronkite Road, vehicle stolen.
Suzanne Atkinson, 3041 Cronkite Road, vehicle stolen.
Mark Edwards Jr., 5518 Claremont St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Selina Soderind, Fernley, Nevada, burglary at 1343 Buchanan Ave.
Joshua Nyaubdi, 3202 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
Angel Steele, 812 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen.
Emmitt Southwick, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Ralph Fink, 2902 N. 12th St., burglary.
Maxwell Grace, 2720 North Pass, items stolen from residence.
Laquena Martin, 1701 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Corey Kerns, 2605 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Alyssa White, 2328 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
Phillip Rudolph, 6038 Pryor Ave., vehicle stolen at 6054 Pryor Ave.
Erica Moppin, 3633 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rory Wynes, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen at 4200 Waterworks Road.
Andrew Nold, 4308 Leighton Court, items stolen at 3107 N. Belt Highway.
Harrison Jones, 1302 Main St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Brandon Cobb, 2314 Bent Tree Court, items stolen at N. 22nd and Marion streets.
James Cook, 110 N. Third St., items stolen at 2302 Marion St.
Amada Martin, 219 Blake St., items stolen from residence.
Brian Barnette, 6514 S. 14th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Susan Seals, 1640 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1609 S. 40th St.
Richard Sowell Jr., 511 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported March 18 to 21
Rufus Byrd, 933 N. Sixth St., destruction of property at 500 E. Franklin St.
Brooke Rickel, 5421 Cypress Ave., destruction of property at 4304 E. Haverill Drive.
Catherine Griswold, 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Nathan Chavez, 1925 Mulberry St.
Faye Montgomery, 618 S. Sixth St.
Micah Barnes, 1303 S. 41st St., destruction of property at 5501 Stockyards Expressway.
Selina Soderind, Fernley, Nevada, destruction of property at 1343 Buchanan Ave.
Juan Turcios, 1213 Sacramento St.
Karen Betts, 6529 Lake Ave., destruction of property at 800 Elizabeth St.
Jeffery Taylor, 1314 S. 24th St.
Home River Group, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1813 Clay St.
O’Reilly Auto Parts, 5820 Lake Ave.
Jace Zeit, Edgerton, Missouri, destruction of property at N. 19th St. and Frederick Ave.
Hadassah Larkin, 219 N. 12th St.
Briana Nagle, 904 Locust St., destruction of property at 2001 Messanie St.
Courtney Elder, no address provided, destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.
Curtis Martin, 1300 S. 11th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.