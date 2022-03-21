Thefts reported by businesses March 18 to 19
Casey’s, 2332 S. 22nd St., burglary.
Trex Mart, 3625 King Hill Ave.
Thefts reported March 18 to 19
Ryan Jolly, 2835 Penn St., robbery at 816 N. 10th St.
Jason Atkinson, 3041 Cronkite Road, vehicle stolen.
Suzanne Atkinson, 3041 Cronkite Road, vehicle stolen.
Mark Edwards Jr., 5518 Claremont St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Selina Soderind, Fernley, Nevada, burglary at 1343 Buchanan Ave.
Joshua Nyaubdi, 3202 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
Angel Steele, 812 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen.
Emmitt Southwick, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported March 18 to 19
Rufus Byrd, 933 N. Sixth St., destruction of property at 500 E. Franklin St.
Brooke Rickel, 5421 Cypress Ave., destruction of property at 4304 E. Haverill Drive.
Catherine Griswold, 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Nathan Chavez, 1925 Mulberry St.
Faye Montgomery, 618 S. Sixth St.
Micah Barnes, 1303 S. 41st St., destruction of property at 5501 Stockyards Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.