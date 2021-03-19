Thefts reported by businesses March 17
Ray’s Green Hills, 3225 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 15 to 18
Chastity Michelle McCourt, 1409 S. 38th St., items stolen form vehicle.
Ashley Marie Walker, Mound City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Michelle Chmura, Bayonne, New Jersey, items stolen from vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Christopher Webster Bates, 918 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Feb. 26 to March 18
Brandy M. Roderick, 2601 Frederick Ave.
James Bradley Moore Jr., 2602 Frederick Ave.
Danny Odell Bowman, 822 N. 13th St.
David J. Hess II, 1705 Harmon St.
Debby L. Hess, 1705 Harmon St.
Xavier D. Culton, 2744 Lafayette St.
