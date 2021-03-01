Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 8 to 17
Computer Cable Connections, Omaha, Nebraska, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
St. Joseph School District, items stolen at 5655 S. Fourth St.
Dollar General, 6500 King Hill Ave., burglary.
Thefts reported Feb. 8 to 17
Allison Ann Gawatz, 2906 Sacramento St., vehicle stolen.
Richard Gordon Miller, 708 Green St., burglary at 721 Green St.
Tryston Eli Guthrie, 5541 S. First St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Nancy J. McGehee, 2427 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Melissa Marie Thee, 2910 N. 32nd St., items stolen from residence.