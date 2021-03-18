Thefts reported by businesses March 12 to 15
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Winfield United, 4301 S. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jack. A. Farrior Steel Works, Palmville, North Carolina, items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Horizon Outdoor, 3605 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Worchester Properties, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen from vehicle at 206 S. 24th St.
Midwest Mobile Radio Service, 812 S. Tenth St.
Thefts reported March 12 to 16
Mark Edward Embrey, 2302 S. 13th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Phil A. Banks, Washington, North Carolina, items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Kate Elizabeth Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
David G. Tucker, 2937 S. 28th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
David W. Bridenstine, 3919 Vintage Lane, items stolen from vehicle at 1610 S. 39th St.
Joseph Robert Walker, 801 Richardson St., items stolen from residence.
Walter E. Gray, 2002 Blackwell Road, items stolen from residence.
Maggie Jo Chambers, 1602 Brookside Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jarrod Lee Scott, 2121 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 2100 S. Ninth St.
Jerry Lee Brown, 2115 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 2100 S. Ninth St.
Brian Scott Pfleiderer, 919 Mason Road, vehicle stolen.
Patty Lou Smith, 911 N. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 909 Alabama St.
David D. Kerns, 1016 Henry St., vehicle stolen.
Gregory Todd Crumb II, 1018 Olive St., vehicle stolen.
Christina Michelle Green, 2920 Patee St., items stolen from vehicle.
Dustin R. Plymell, 206 S. 24th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Franklin Lee Duriez, 123 S. 12th St., vehicle parts of accessories stolen.
Adam I. Wonch, Stapleton, Nebraska, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Ladica C. Perks, 1601 S. 38th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Laurence Andrew Faught, 1601 S. 38th St., items stolen from vehicle.
James R. Fattig, 3902 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ralph Edgar Prudden Jr., 1015 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
Bernard S. Eaton, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen at 1117 Frederick Ave.
Santiago Perez-Lopez, 2310 Jules St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported March 12 to 16
Britany Village, 1601 N. 36th St.
Christina Lynn Nance, 224 Hamburg St.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave.
Alicia Jo Marshall, 2933 Faraon St.
Ronnie Giles Jr., 1903 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 212 E. Linn St.
Karen K. Hudson, 212 E. Linn St.
Andrea Hope Hayward, 606 S. 15th St.
Debra Lynn Lucas, 2904 S. 19th St.
St. Joseph One LLC, 1007 E. St. Maartens Drive, destruction of property at 1211 N. Belt Highway.
Michael Raymond Swope, 909 S. 16th St.
