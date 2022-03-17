Thefts reported March 16
Andrew Davison, 309 Fleeman St., burglary and vehicle stolen at a residence.
Asha Ferris, 1816 Savannah Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported March 16
AG Processing Inc., 900 S.W. Lower Lake Road, destruction of property at 1000 Lower Lake Road.
