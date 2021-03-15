Thefts reported by businesses March 10 to 13
Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Kansas City, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Dollar General, 1702 Messanie St.
Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
Git ‘N Split, 2615 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.
Tyson Foods, 5807 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 8 to 12
Joshua Joseph McGuire, 2726 Sacramento St., vehicle stolen.
Jeron Marie Vanhoutan, 2501 Deer Park Drive, items stolen from residence.
Jenny Vanessa Steinman, 2402 Edmond St., items stolen from residence.
Jeremy K. Roberts, 20196 County Road 355, vehicle stolen at 800 N. Ninth St.
Christopher Daniel Jamison, 900 Pendleton St., vehicle stolen.
Jessica Halei Lord, 1505 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ashli B. Wolfenbarger, 2815 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jeffrey James Geheb, 5305 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.
Jennifer Ann Geheb, 5305 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.
Cody Wayne Depriest, 2134 S. 13th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Jeffery Ray Smith, 3831 Maplewood Drive, vehicle stolen at 1424 S. 33rd St.
Stephen Eugene Young, 1102 Northwood Drive, items stolen from residence.
Jacob Evan Cassidy, 1013 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen at S. 22nd Street and Mitchell Avenue.
Tamabra Lynn Cunningham-Holliday, 1002 Francis St., burglary.
Vandalism reported March 11 to 12
William L. Mead, 3502 Auburn Drive, destruction of property at 506 S. Seventh St.
Buffy Lynn Mullen, 1933 Union St.
Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Tamabra Lynn Cunningham-Holliday, 1002 Francis St.
