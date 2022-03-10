Thefts reported by businesses March 6 to 8
Epic Construction, items and vehicle stolen at 1601 S. 33rd St.
Taco Johns, 6110 Lake Ave., burglary.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
USIC, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1909 S. 12th St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
The Buckle, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Cirilla’s, 3115 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 4 to 9
Kayden Wallis, 3613 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 1702 Fourth Ave.
Ryan Morris, 4006 River Road, burglary.
Elizabeth Bremer, 4006 River Road, burglary.
Rebecca Thorngren, 512 S. Fifth St., burglary at 841 S. 20th St.
Shaneka Thornton, 1109 Carol Drive, items stolen from residence.
Joseph Mullett, 2521 Excello Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Cody Holmes, 3106 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen at 2621 S. 28th St.
Chad Garreth, 401 S.E. Kemmer Road, vehicle stolen at 2501 Francis St.
Tabatha Ellis, 426 Blake St., vehicle stolen.
Deanthony Wheeler, 1301 N. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 2420 Frederick Ave.
James Lockwood, Odessa, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Rocky Gillpatrick, 422 Green St., burglary.
Amanda Gillpatrick, 422 Green St., burglary.
Brigida Savage, 3901 Dartmoor Drive, items stolen from residence.
Christopher Bates, 918 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
Daniel Whitacre, 720 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Reynaldo Lira, 2233 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1300 S. 11th St.
Kim Carriger, 602 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Buddy Nolan, 116 N. 13th St., items stolen at 5903 King Hill Ave.
Tina Thornhill, Springfield, Illinois, items stolen from a vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Nikki Baker, Springfield, Illinois, items stolen from a vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Amber Pearia, 1017 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Adam Brown, 2328 S. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
John Anderson, 302 N. Third St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Third and Faraon streets.
Roger Shreve, 10500 S.E. State Route E, items stolen from a vehicle at 810 Atchison St.
Toni Rice, 1701 N. 36th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Donna Burnett, 1909 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Merri Michalski, 611 N. Fourth St., items stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Carson Ebert, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Casey Babcock, 1316 Main St., burglary.
Denise Johnson, Salina, Kansas, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Michael Taylor, 2901 Edmond St., vehicle stolen.
Kirt Potter, 4102 Pickett Road, vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported March 6 to 8
USIC, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1909 S. 12th St.
Remington Nature Center, 1502 MacArthur Drive.
