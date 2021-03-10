Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 22 to 28
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 3227 Olive St.
King Hill Storage, 3702 King Hill Ave.
Midland Steel Company, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 302 N. Third St.
St. Joseph Christian School, 5401 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
R.P.M. Auto, 3137 Pear St., items stolen at 3406 Pear St.
Dollar General, 3417 S. 22nd St.
TSC, 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 19 to 28
Robert Heffley Jr., 2611 Mary St., burglary.
Tara Renee Duckworth, 3201 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
Travis Michael Holcomb, Elwood, Kansas, items stolen at 2323 S. 10th St.
Christian Aviante Boyle, 503 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
William F. Walker Jr., 2302 Blackwell Road, vehicle stolen.
Jesus J. Ramirez, 2311 Edmond St., items stolen from residence.
Gary A. Hull, 823 Hickory St., vehicle stolen.
Nicholas J. Goldizen, Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1015 S. 10th St.
Ricky Cole McMillian, 1308 S. 39th St., items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Jeffrey L. Allen, 2607 Penn St., items stolen at 1409 Frederick Ave.
Barbara L. Behan, 5910 Pleasant Ave., items stolen from residence.
Michele Renee Finley, 2309 Goff Ave., items stolen from residence.
William M. Evans, 5105 Shawnee Road, items stolen from residence.
Susan D. Schwope, 2017 Savannah Ave., items stolen from residence.
Aundra Faye Scroggins, 2607 Renick St., items stolen at 122 E. Highland Ave.
Jason J. Street, Bentonville, Missouri, items stolen at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Jonathan Ryan Butts, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen at 3406 Pear St.
Debra L. Mendell, 129 E. Chestnut St., items stolen at 3406 Pear St.
Gary R. Forsberg, 10355 S.W. State Highway V, items stolen at 2701 Southwest Parkway.
Charles A. Danback, 1501 S. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kelsey Dawn Dawson, 1102 Northwood Drive, burglary.
Wigbaldo De Jesus Rivera, 2102 Savannah Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Brian E. Phelps, 406 Chellew Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Carl Duane Griffin Sr., 1216 Boyd St., items stolen from residence.
Phyllis Wanda Abbott, Maryville, Missouri, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Colton Lewis Davis, 1214 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Feb. 26 to 28
Pivotal Point Thrift Store, 4826 Frederick Blvd.
Carolyn Sue Holland, 2504 Lakeview Ave., destruction of property at S. Fourth and Phillip streets.
Brent Nave Badgett, 719 N. 25th St.
Aspen Sky Brushwood, 719 N. 25th St.
Jacob Michael Douglas, 6510 Grant St., destruction of property at 810 Francis St.
Armstrong Plumbing, Lake St. Louis, Missouri, destruction of property at 5002 Gene Field Road.
Brendon C. Allday, 2509 Flintstone Drive, destruction of property at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Carl Duane Griffin Sr., 1216 Boyd St.
Second Season Shop, 702 Messanie St.
Destiny Cheyenne Goin, 6310 S. 24th Terrace, destruction of property at 2506 Messanie St.
Courtney Alicia Rollett, 1607 Mason Road.
Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
King Hill Storage, 3702 King Hill Ave.
Orscheln’s Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1705 Harmony Lane.
Brianna Lynn Wieberg, 3316 Renick St.