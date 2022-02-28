Thefts reported Feb. 23 to 27
Dennis Rainez, 1430 N. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
Christapher Hay, 6218 Brown St., items stolen from residence.
Max James, 1317 Garfield Ave., vehicle stolen at S. 22nd St. and Garfield Avenue
Melissa Kerstetter, 4206 N. Hillview Circle, burglary at 2205 Seneca St.
Jonathan Hill, Oregon City, Oregon, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Vandalism reported Feb. 24 to 26
Christopher Costello, 2603 Olive St.
Randa Ebling, 107 Countryside Lane.
Cole Hol, 107 Countryside Lane.
Michael Judy, 119 Countryside Lane, destruction of property at 107 Countryside Lane.
Martin Stout, 614 S. Ninth St.
Amber Allsbury, 3517 St. Joseph Ave.
