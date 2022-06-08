Thefts for June 9 Jun 8, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses June 6 to 7Ulta, 5201 N. Belt Highway.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Buckle, 5201 N. Belt Highway.PLE Enterprises Inc., 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Thefts reported June 5 to 7Charles Schaaf IV, Newport Beach, California, burglary at 2120 S. Riverside Road.Clifford Carpenter Jr., 2120 S. Riverside Road, burglary.Sean McNear, Kansas City, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1424 Sycamore St.Kelly Ramirez, 2507 Francis St., items stolen from residence.John Vanderhoof Jr., Jefferson, Arkansas, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.Betty Valentine, 2533 Francis St., burglary.Carol Williams, 906 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.Vickie Barber, 6010 King Hill Ave., burglary.Anne Bindel, 1602 Buckingham St., items stolen from residence.Rande Brant, 1004 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 61 Empire Lane.Katie Sauter, 3641 S.W. Lane Road, burglary at 3416 Pear St.Richard Brophy, 919 S. 15th St., burglary at 804 S. 17th St.Chelsey Wilson, 804 S. 17th St., burglary.Daniel Klepees, 215 S.E. Turner Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 5108 King Hill Ave.Vandalism reported June 5 to 6Kevin Bollman, 2919 N. Ninth St., destruction of property at 812 S. 26th St.Mayleen Lipok, 1509 N. 36th St.St. Joseph Transit, 702 S. Fifth St.Progressive Community Services, 1620 N. Woodbine Road, destruction of property at 3812 Pickett Road.Janeane Saxton, 2802 Penn St.St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 3519 N. Village Drive.St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at Southwest and E. Hyde Park Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Dog the Bounty Hunter speaks at Cameron prison +3 Local News Sculpture Walk winners announced Education New leaders set for Bode, Robidoux middle schools Education Board adopts plan on special education staff needs, vacancies More Local News → 1:11 Drying Out Today 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
