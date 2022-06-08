Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses June 6 to 7

Ulta, 5201 N. Belt Highway.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Buckle, 5201 N. Belt Highway.

PLE Enterprises Inc., 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Thefts reported June 5 to 7

Charles Schaaf IV, Newport Beach, California, burglary at 2120 S. Riverside Road.

Clifford Carpenter Jr., 2120 S. Riverside Road, burglary.

Sean McNear, Kansas City, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1424 Sycamore St.

Kelly Ramirez, 2507 Francis St., items stolen from residence.

John Vanderhoof Jr., Jefferson, Arkansas, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.

Betty Valentine, 2533 Francis St., burglary.

Carol Williams, 906 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.

Vickie Barber, 6010 King Hill Ave., burglary.

Anne Bindel, 1602 Buckingham St., items stolen from residence.

Rande Brant, 1004 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 61 Empire Lane.

Katie Sauter, 3641 S.W. Lane Road, burglary at 3416 Pear St.

Richard Brophy, 919 S. 15th St., burglary at 804 S. 17th St.

Chelsey Wilson, 804 S. 17th St., burglary.

Daniel Klepees, 215 S.E. Turner Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 5108 King Hill Ave.

Vandalism reported June 5 to 6

Kevin Bollman, 2919 N. Ninth St., destruction of property at 812 S. 26th St.

Mayleen Lipok, 1509 N. 36th St.

St. Joseph Transit, 702 S. Fifth St.

Progressive Community Services, 1620 N. Woodbine Road, destruction of property at 3812 Pickett Road.

Janeane Saxton, 2802 Penn St.

St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 3519 N. Village Drive.

St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at Southwest and E. Hyde Park Avenue.

