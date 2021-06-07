Thefts reported by businesses June 2 to 5
Restore, 3131 Frederick Ave.
Joetown Auto Sales, 1202 Jules St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2128 St. Joseph Ave.
Umer Karim LLC, 1029 Garfield Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Fastenal, 3520 Pear St., burglary.
Cullen Pest, Fort Maddison, Iowa, items stolen at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Wiechman Pig, 4515 Stockyards Expressway, burglary.
Thefts reported May 24 to June 5
Charles Teschner, 2715 Coachlight Place, items stolen at 1810 Commercial St.
Brent Hale, 3907 Bucher Drive, vehicle stolen at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
Alisha Despain, 1917 Lovers Lane, items stolen at 3805 Sherman Ave.
Courtney Grant, 2017 Angelique St., burglary at 729 S. 14th St.
Zeshan Siddique, 3904 Remington Court, items stolen from a vehicle at 1334 Frederick Ave.
James McGlothlin, 5319 Swift Ave., items stolen from residence.
Patricia Tanner, 6012 S. Third St., burglary.
Jasmine Nicole Blakley, 1117 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rachel Kretzer, 1502 Mansfield Road, burglary.
Peter Karonis, 416 S. 12th St., items stolen at 321 S. 15th St.
Jessica Stalter, 1020 Logan St., items stolen at 2614 Union St.
Laura Smith, 2214 Herman Ave., vehicle stolen.
Lukas Snapp, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Tyler Loecker, 2315 Mulberry St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Jonathan Fleck, 2708 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Justin Milichichi, 2803 S. 21st St., items stolen from residence.
Mackenzie Blacketer, Big Lake, Missouri, burglary at 1007 N. 22nd St.
Jerry Ritter, 422 N. 16th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Raymond Rhoades, 2703 Edmond St., items stolen at 4725 Easton Road.
Brian Larison, Gower, Missouri, items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Derrick Nichols, 2019 Jules St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kristal Walker, 6704 Mack St., items stolen at 1805 Commercial St.
Wesley Ott, 4515 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported June 2 to 5
Victor Holman, 2505 Olive St.
Adell Kirkwood, 1103 S. 14th St., destruction of property at S. 14th and Seneca streets.
Dede Mendoza, 1901 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at 1911 Savannah Ave.
Michelle Alves, 2219 S. 10th St., destruction of property at 2833 S. 20th St.
Jerry Ritter, 422 N. 16th St.
Danny Tran, 615 N. 22nd St.
Cullen Pest, Fort Maddison, Iowa, destruction of property at 3600 N. Village Drive.
