Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses May 31 to June 3

Holliday Sand & Gravel Co., 2330 S. Second St., burglary at S. Second and Walnut streets.

HK Quality Sheet Metal, 1105 N. Third St.

Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.

Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 30 to June 5

Jamie Mosbrucker, 2002 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen.

Travis Polsgrove, 120 Ohio St., robbery at 5108 Barbara St.

Arthur Smith, 2609 S. 18th St., items stolen from a vehicle at S. Noyes Boulevard and Edmond Street.

Joshua Rogers, Foristell, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 2216 S. Leonard Road.

Robert Elliott, 2401 Charles St., items stolen from residence.

Gayle Satterfield, Kissee Mills, Missouri, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.

Jeanie Miller, 2504 S. 15th St., items stolen at S. 15th and Oak streets.

Brian Miller, 3005 Cambridge St., items stolen at 3224 Brown St.

Malcolm Lockerby IV, 5805 Diagonal Road, items stolen from residence.

Valerie Dahle, 2720 S. 40th Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 36th St. and Pickett Road.

Jessica Ziermer, 1302 Dewey Ave., burglary.

Breann Wolfenbarger, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Michael Sipes, 1311 Ridenbaugh St., burglary.

Sheri Whetstine, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 1206 N. 13th St.

Gerald Page III, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Rhonda Shaw, 6902 Ollmeda St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Hunter Bibb, 713 Pendleton St., items stolen from residence.

Jeffrey Letchworth, 3812 Pickett Road, items stolen from residence.

Jeremy Ackerman, 6612 Mack St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4202 St. Joseph Ave.

James Halliwill, 301 Oak Tree Terrace, items stolen from residence.

Rylan Miller, 2420 S. 19th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2419 S. 12th St.

Abigail Collier, 2419 S. 12th St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Vandalism reported May 31 to June 5

Holliday Sand & Gravel Co., 2330 S. Second St., destruction of property at S. Second and Walnut streets.

Allaina Mace, 3302 Olive St.

Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., destruction of property at 5102 Barbara St.

Rylan Miller, 2420 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 2419 S. 12th St.

Abigail Collier, 2419 S. 12th St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.