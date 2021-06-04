Thefts reported by businesses June 2
Restore, 3131 Frederick Ave.
Thefts reported May 24 to June 2
Charles Teschner, 2715 Coachlight Place, items stolen at 1810 Commercial St.
Brent Hale, 3907 Bucher Drive, vehicle stolen at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
Alisha Despain, 1917 Lovers Lane, items stolen at 3805 Sherman Ave.
Vandalism reported June 2
Victor Holman, 2505 Olive St.
Adell Kirkwood, 1103 S. 14th St., destruction of property at S. 14th and Seneca streets.
Dede Mendoza, 1901 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at 1911 Savannah Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.