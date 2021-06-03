Thefts reported by businesses June 1 to 2
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Second Harvest Food Bank, 915 Douglas St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Missouri Air National Guard, 705 Memorial Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 915 Douglas St.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee Auto Detail, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported June 1 to 2
David Heise, 210 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Claud McClain III, 2610 Sacramento St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3636 Messanie St.
Michael Glore, 2216 Green Valley Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 5405 N. Belt Highway.
Susan Potter, Highland, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Taylor Bonar, 1816 Savannah Ave., burglary.
Zhou Xia Gao, 3308 Chris Hessler Road, burglary.
Qi Zhou, 3308 Chris Hessler Road, burglary.
Sharon Burkeybile, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Heather Hoyt, Rushville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2609 Seneca St.
Kyler Janovec, 115 S. Seventh St., burglary.
Vandalism reported June 1
Matthew Fife, 2301 Mulberry St.
Sarah Price, 2902 N. 12th St.
Crystal Drennen, 5406 Long View Drive, destruction of property at 4901 Cook Road.
Michael Glore, 2216 Green Valley Road, destruction of property at 5405 N. Belt Highway.
Grant Moser III, 2421 Francis St., destruction of property at 5405 N. Belt Highway.
