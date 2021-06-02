Thefts reported by businesses May 23 to 31
Olive Street Market, 2403 Olive St.
The Learning Tree Preschool, 3501 Gene Field Road.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Auto Zone, 3928 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported May 27 to June 1
Mary Halter, 2705 Quail Drive, items stolen from residence.
Corey Maloney, Hamilton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 401 Felix St.
Penny Holmes, 2511 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at S. 25th Street and Mitchell Avenue.
Andrew Fiss, 2100 N.E. 85th Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5501 Stockyards Expressway.
Rollin Lollar Jr., 3324 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
Janie Findley, 1115 Ashland Ave., items stolen from residence.
Wola Gnaba, 1615 N. 36th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Debra Costello, 2603 Olive St., items stolen at 2601 Olive St.
Christopher Costello, 2603 Olive St., items stolen at 2601 Olive St.
Connie Rae Cluck, 2301 S. Riverside Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rodney Davis, 1823 Randolph St., items stolen from residence.
Niya Hughes, 1511 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
John Adams, 215 S. 13th St., burglary.
Rajiv Ebai, 819 S. 18th St., items stolen at 205 E. Florence Road.
Sherlyn Kimsey, 2811 Pembroke Lane, items stolen from residence.
Daniel Sanders III, 2905 Cook Road, burglary.
Steven Hall, 2205 Green Valley Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Dennis Bowen, 1321 S. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Daren Throckmorton, 309 S. 11th St., items stolen at 4502 Packers Ave.
Dakota Ashler, 2306 Herman Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Megan Robertson, 2014 Ashland Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2195 Tri Level Lane.
Lisa Carrington, 2301 S. Riverside Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Edward Moorehouse, 2610 State St., vehicle stolen.
Gary Jones Jr., Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 3414 S. 22nd St.
Brandon Kavan, 501 N. Sixth St., items stolen from a vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Colton Hemphill, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2811 S. 11th St.
Paula Inscho, 4604 Iris Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Billy Frump, Severence, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 501 Faraon St.
Blaze Montemayor, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Vandalism reported May 27 to June 1
Calvin Horvatin, 1924 S. 12th St., destruction of property at E. 36 Highway and S. 12th Street.
Penny Holmes, 2511 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at S. 25th Street and Mitchell Avenue.
Lindez Angela Lopez, 609 N. 11th St.
Yanara Nunez Manrresa, 609 N. 11th St.
Arabelle Ruckman, 719 N. 22nd St.
Taylor Rae Moranville, 2524 Lafayette St.
Lakesha McCradic, 622 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at S. 24th and Penn streets.
Lakesha McCradic, 622 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 1226 N. 10th St.
Mosaic, 5325 Faraon St.
Megan Robertson, 2014 Ashland Ave.
Dana Hunter, 4006 W. Haverill Drive, destruction of property at 1202 Grand Ave.
Jim Engel, 2247 N. Belt Highway.
