Thefts for June 3
Jun 2, 2022
50 min ago
Thefts reported by businesses May 31 to June 1
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Shoe Carnival, 139 N. Belt Highway.
JMK Lawn Service, 925 S. 38th St., items stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Worchester Communities, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen at 425 N. 11th St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Intren, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 4701 S. Leonard Road.
Thefts reported May 29 to June 1
Cody Holmes, 4608 Manor Drive, vehicle stolen.
Mikki Henry, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 811 N. 22nd St.
Louise Bashor, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen at 1502 MacArthur Drive.
Amy Green, 1002 Francis St., items stolen at 1111 Jackson St.
Brent Clark, 3106 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Derrick Nichols, 2019 Jules St.
Robert Ernsen, 901 S. 34th St.
Thomas Rhein, 701 S. 17th St.
Nate Barron, 701 Court St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Angie Shepherd, 3113 Sylvanie St., burglary.
Sheila Maillet, Los Angeles, California, items stolen at 622 Bon Ton St.
Emily Gunn, 3601 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.
Spencer Tollefson, 836 S. 23rd St., burglary.
Rashiene Stewart, 412 S. 12th St.
Salena Embrey, 1407 Elijah St., items stolen at 1311 Francis St.
Marilyn Gilpatrick, 2101 Mulberry St., items and vehicle stolen.
Emily Burton, 2518 Jones St.
Marisela Gallegos-Gusman, 1415 S. 38th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported May 31 to June 1
Dalton Szuba, 601 Hamburg Ave.
Sheila Maillet, Los Angeles, California, destruction of property at 622 Bon Ton St.
Barbara Reser, 901 Green St.
