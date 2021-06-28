Thefts reported by businesses June 21 to 26
Missouri Department of Corrections, 902 Edmond St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Washington Park Library, 1821 N. Third St.
Woodbine Food Mart, 402 N. Woodbine Road, burglary.
Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported June 16 to 26
Sandra Insco, 3119 Fieldcrest Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Amanda Penick, 2608 Gene Field Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Shawn Wells, Maryville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at Fifth and St. Joseph avenues.
Devree Kelley, 210 N. Fourth St., items stolen from residence.
Rebecca Jo Funk, 6811 Washington St., items stolen from residence.
Ricky Rodriguez, Rushville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1224 N. Fourth St.
Spencer Watkins, 1823 Clay St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Herbert McClure, 2105 Dewey Ave., burglary.
Darren Garrett, 1312 S. 24th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2300 Mitchell Ave.
Shannon Ellis, Mercedes, Texas, burglary at 1709 Francis St.
Bruce Wilkes, 7023 Ollmeda St., items stolen at 3302 Pacific St.
Michael Holt, Maysville, Missouri, items stolen at 2503 Meadow Ridge Drive.
Marcus Campbell, 4007 Hawksbury Court, items stolen from residence.
Chase Southard, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Ernest Mitchell Jr., 1218 Village Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Richard Perman, 1424 N. Third St., vehicle stolen.
Yanela Camejo, 1815 Penn St., burglary.
Laura Jagow-Helton, 6606 Carnegie St., items stolen from residence.
Barbara Jayne, 1616 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dakota Ebling, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Amber Polachek, 408 Payne Terrace, vehicle stolen.
Regina Davis, 2604 Cypress Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Kerry Thomas, Fillmore, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2001 Karnes Road.
Joshua McNett, 312 S. 15th St., vehicle stolen.
Marilyn Singleton, 4524 N.E. Maxwell Road, items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Teresa Mullen-Owens, 918 Sylvanie St., items stolen at 201 S. 10th St.
Andrew Bernard, Gower, Missouri, burglary and a vehicle stolen at 3922 Cook Road.
Vandalism reported June 21 to 25
St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3524 St. Joseph Ave.
William Mead, 3502 Auburn Drive, destruction of property at 506 S. Seventh St.
Stephen Woolard, 721 S. 14th St.
Stacy Labrozzi, 721 S. 14th St.
Chance Barnes, 1321 Jackson St.
Mariah Kalamon, 2510 Excello Drive, destruction of property at 1321 Jackson St.
