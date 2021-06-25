Thefts reported by businesses June 23
Larry’s Precision Lawn Landscaping, 6391 S.E. 169 Highway, items stolen at 3404 N. Pointe Drive.
Thefts reported June 23
Michael Norfleet, 1416 S. 14th St., items stolen at 2001 Messanie St.
Emma Quigley, 1301 N. 22nd St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported June 18
Sumner, Carter, Hardy Accounting, 1010 W. St. Maartens Drive.
Home Instead, 1009 W. St. Maartens Drive.
Jesse Ray Bloss, 1901 S. 11th St.
