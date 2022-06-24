Thefts reported by businesses June 18 to 23
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.
PCI Roads, Topeka, Kansas, items stolen at I-229 and 759 Highway.
Lowe’s, 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Zip Thru Gas Station, 4510 S. 169 Highway.
Thefts reported June 18 to 23
Mark Martin, 2419 N. Second St., vehicle stolen.
Tieara Irvin, 4201 Frederick Blvd., vehicle stolen.
Terry Reynolds, 3842 Cook Road, vehicle stolen at 1604 Jules St.
Bradley Mabary, 1513 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Carol Myers, 4306 Kensington Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at Gene Field Road and Ashland Avenue.
John Kalamon, 31 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence.
Elizabeth Garrison, 3226 S. 29th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kevin Markt, Oregon, Missouri, items and vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Michalene Jibben, 105 Countryside Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.
Devin Plymell, no address provided, robbery at 3700 Clark St.
Zachary Gillett, 3202 N. 35th St., robbery at 3700 Clark St.
Raul Hernandez, 3601 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Curtis Mabin, 116 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen at S. 18th and Patee streets.
Curtis Mabin, 116 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen at 626 S. 22nd St.
Charlotte Fields, 2419 St. Joseph Ave., burglary at 411 Francis St.
Alan Redburn, 2110 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
Jeremy Blacketer, 2316 Charles St., vehicle stolen at 841 S. 22nd St.
Loren May Jr., 6206 N. 28th St., items stolen at 2223 N. Belt Highway.
Randy Barton, Gower, Missouri, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Memorie Kruse, 5406 S.W. Lakefront Lane, items stolen at 909 Alabama St.
Trevor Tidball, Carthage, Missouri, burglary at 3414 Pear St.
Raul Rivas, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen at 2209 S. 12th St.
Larry Osborn Sr., 1602 Wayne Drive, items stolen from residence.
Emma Dwyer, 6315 Grant St., items stolen from residence.
Veronica Poulson, 304 Alabama St., items stolen at 5409 Lake Ave.
Shawn Grissom, 210 N. Eighth St., burglary.
Devin Miller, 2605 Sacramento St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Jack Sanders, 5 Fieldcrest Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.
Lene Couture, 3209 Creek Stone Court, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2017 Safari Drive.
Kelly Stagner, 811 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Ryan Kuehner, 9081 County Road 375, items stolen at 913 S. 18th St.
London Johnson, 3810 N. 25th Terrace, items stolen from residence.
Rebecca Garris-Goodale, 824 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Angela Reagan, 3007 Jules St., items stolen at 5504 N. Belt Highway.
Melvin Miller Jr., 4303 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen at 3421 Gene Field Road.
Sean Johnson, Spencer, Iowa, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Vicki Huff, 4308 N. Devonshire Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Brian Deshon, 625 N. 13th St., burglary at 906 Powell St.
Billie Deshon, 906 Powell St., burglary.
Thomas May Sr., 626 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 1124 Felix St.
Vandalism reported June 19 to 23
Tad Binder, 3001 Felix St., destruction of property at 1604 Buchanan Ave.
Carol Myers, 4306 Kensington Drive, destruction of property at Gene Field Road and Ashland Avenue.
Charlotte Fields, 2419 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 411 Francis St.
Bryan Hill, Gladstone, Missouri, destruction of property at Karnes Road and Krug Park Drive.
Francis Bremer, 909 N. 13th St.
Brian Hale, 715 S. 28th St.
James Green, 1319 Highly St.
City of St. Joseph, 702 S. Fifth St., destruction of property at 720 Felix St.
Salve Regina Store, 720 Felix St.
Debbie Walter, 2521 Cook Road.
Charles Catron, 4405 Orchard Road.
Rhonda Shaw, 6902 Ollmeda St.
Romesburg Plastering, 2207 S. 36th St.
Devin Miller, 2605 Sacramento St., destruction of property at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Jack Sanders, 5 Fieldcrest Lane.
Lene Couture, 3209 Creek Stone Court, destruction of property at 2017 Safari Drive.
Stephanie Brewer, 2611 Cook Road.
Darcie Nichols, 8075 S.E. 32nd Road, destruction of property at 2702 Patee St.
Wilburn Wheeler, 1602 Brookside Drive.
Michael Hill, 825 Parker St.
Victoria Orton, 1915 Savannah Ave.
Tye Green, 307 S. 16th St.
Trashawanda Thompson, 3023 Lafayette St.
