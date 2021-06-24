Thefts reported by businesses June 17
AT&T, 320 N. 10th St.
Chilton Place Apartments, 415 N. 10th St.
Thefts reported June 16 to 22
Jacob Hermreck, 2101 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Katie Sauter, 1611 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Robin Pierce, 2507 Oak St., items stolen from residence.
Kyler Janovec, 115 S. Seventh St., items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Noah Murphy, 3802 Terrace Ave., items stolen from residence.
Melissa Rose, 602 N. Sixth St., items stolen from residence.
Christian Stricklin, 509 Hamburg Ave., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported June 22 to 23
Cristen McDonell, Easton, Missouri, destruction of property at 2902 N. 12th St.
William Recor III, 411 E. Colorado Ave.
