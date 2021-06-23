T
hefts reported June 20 to 22
Rosalie Drake, 719 Hamburg Ave., burglary.
Shawn Kunce, 1814 Faraon St., burglary.
Kate Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3417 S. Belt Highway.
Teresa Roberts, 4515 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 3117 Duncan St.
Gail Stoner, 820 Evaline St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Todd Patterson, 2911 N. 39th Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle.
Isaac Rivera, 2509 N. 29th St., items stolen at 3601 N. Village Drive.
Vandalism reported June 20 to 21
Kristi Ann Bachman, Springfield, Missouri, destruction of property at 1807 S. 11th St.
Scott Bachman, Springfield, Missouri, destruction of property at 1807 S. 11th St.
Patricia Bachman, 1807 S. 11th St.
Motor World, 2717 Pear St.
Stephanie Prince, 3002 S. 36th St.
