Thefts for June 23 Jun 22, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses June 18 to 20Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported June 18 to 21Mark Martin, 2419 N. Second St., vehicle stolen.Tieara Irvin, 4201 Frederick Blvd., vehicle stolen.Terry Reynolds, 3842 Cook Road, vehicle stolen at 1604 Jules St.Bradley Mabary, 1513 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Carol Myers, 4306 Kensington Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at Gene Field Road and Ashland Avenue.John Kalamon, 31 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence.Elizabeth Garrison, 3226 S. 29th St., items stolen from a vehicle.Kevin Markt, Oregon, Missouri, items and vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.Michalene Jibben, 105 Countryside Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.Devin Plymell, no address provided, robbery at 3700 Clark St.Zachary Gillett, 3202 N. 35th St., robbery at 3700 Clark St.Raul Hernandez, 3601 Gene Field Road, burglary.Curtis Mabin, 116 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen at S. 18th and Patee streets.Charlotte Fields, 2419 St. Joseph Ave., burglary at 411 Francis St.Alan Redburn, 2110 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.Vandalism reported June 19 to 21Tad Binder, 3001 Felix St., destruction of property at 1604 Buchanan Ave.Carol Myers, 4306 Kensington Drive, destruction of property at Gene Field Road and Ashland Avenue.Charlotte Fields, 2419 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 411 Francis St.Bryan Hill, Gladstone, Missouri, destruction of property at Karnes Road and Krug Park Drive.Francis Bremer, 909 N. 13th St.Brian Hale, 715 S. 28th St.James Green, 1319 Highly St.City of St. Joseph, 702 S. Fifth St., destruction of property at 720 Felix St.Salve Regina Store, 720 Felix St.Debbie Walter, 2521 Cook Road.Charles Catron, 4405 Orchard Road. 