Thefts reported by businesses June 17 to 18
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 501 Monroe St.
Thefts reported June 15 to 19
Barbara Domenic-Garvey, 4313 Miller Road, vehicle stolen.
Matthew Domenic, 4313 Miller Road, vehicle stolen.
Regina Williams, 1606 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Zachary Schurman, 3219 Monterey St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Aih Mang Awn, 5204 Lake Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Janice Franke, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen at 2502 Mary St.
Keli Cook, 6016 Gordon Ave., items stolen from residence.
Tyler Higgins, 1606 E. Highland Ave., burglary at 201 E. Valley St.
Gave Fevrier, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen at 2143 St. Joseph Ave.
Hailey Jo Pendleton, 2716 Jackson St., items stolen from residence.
Kenneth Flowers, 202 N. 31st St., items stolen at 3137 Pear St.
Amanda Beaver, 1308 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Amber Ratliff, 2715 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
Austin Moberly, 2715 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
Kevin Linn, Elkton, South Dakota, items stolen from a vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Jada Jung, 2810 S. 36th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 402 S. Noyes Blvd.
Dennis Steeby Jr., Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen at S. 169 Highway and Leonard Road.
Paul Boyle Sr., 6311 Sherman St., items stolen from residence.
Melissa Ritzinger, 1004 Corby St., burglary.
Steven Blacketer, 6420 Carnegie St., burglary and vehicle theft.
Sydney Judkins, 4202 N. 29th Terrace, items stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Takeisha Huff, 2703 Olive St., vehicle stolen.
Marry Wellington, 10543 County Road 375, items stolen at 3625 King Hill Ave.
Ryan Etzler, 502 Ohio St., vehicle stolen.
Courtney Grant, 2017 Angelique St., burglary at 729 S. 14th St.
Daniel Grant, 2017 Angelique St., burglary at 729 S. 14th St.
Christina Grieshaber, 1022 Angelique St., burglary at 2519 Seneca St.
Zachary Drake, 2943 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Raymond Noland, 2300 Prospect Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Aaron Richardson, 12119 Tuscany Lake Drive, vehicle stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Daniel Schmidt, 2513 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Jeffery Carpenter, 1900 Washington Ave., burglary.
Christine Hicks, no address provided, items stolen from a vehicle at 1704 Mitchell Ave.
Vandalism reported June 15 to 19
Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave.
Krystal Lawrence, 811 N. 10th St.
Shawn Ryan, 907 N. 11th St., destruction of property at N. 11th and Ridenbaugh streets.
Delores Butcher, 2114 N. 22nd St.
George Pittman Sr., 6105 S.W. Lakefront Lane, destruction of property at 1210 Lincoln St.
Katherine Thomas, 416 N. Seventh St., destruction of property at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Denton Thomas, 2009 Savannah Ave.
Madison Throckmorton, 2718 Seneca St.
Sarah Burns, 2505 N. Fourth St.
Roger Wood Jr., 2505 N. Fourth St.
Mattress Firm, 619 N. Belt Highway.
Troester Media Center, 3401 Renick St.
Taylor Moranville, 2524 Lafayette St.
