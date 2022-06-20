Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses June 16 to 18

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 210 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.

Nation Mart, 2610 Messanie St.

Hy-Vee Gas Station, 205 N. Belt Highway.

U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported June 13 to 19

Kristen Mosher, 1210 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.

Fernando Manrrero, 510 Kentucky St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Skyler Hufford, 3633 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 201 S. 10th St.

Michael McDonald, 3801 N. 29th St., vehicle stolen.

Dawn Cook, 1429 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.

Lisa Hall, 522 Rockwood Court, items stolen from residence.

Ellie Wattenbarger, 2426 Big Pine Terrace, items stolen from residence.

Andre Moore, 2524 Felix St., items stolen from residence.

Hui Zhao, 6 Eastwood Court, items stolen from a vehicle.

Breann Wolfenbarger, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.

Vandalism reported June 14 to 18

Ryan Ashford, 5302 S. 40th St., destruction of property at 102 E. Hyde Park Ave.

Nation Mart, 2610 Messanie St.

Darold Searle, 1702 Main St.

City of St. Joseph Parks & Rec, 402 S. Noyes Blvd.

Nia Hood, 4702 Green Acres Road, destruction of property at S. 22nd Street and Mitchell Avenue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.