Thefts for June 21 Jun 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses June 16 to 18Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 210 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.Nation Mart, 2610 Messanie St.Hy-Vee Gas Station, 205 N. Belt Highway.U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported June 13 to 19Kristen Mosher, 1210 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.Fernando Manrrero, 510 Kentucky St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Skyler Hufford, 3633 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 201 S. 10th St.Michael McDonald, 3801 N. 29th St., vehicle stolen.Dawn Cook, 1429 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.Lisa Hall, 522 Rockwood Court, items stolen from residence.Ellie Wattenbarger, 2426 Big Pine Terrace, items stolen from residence.Andre Moore, 2524 Felix St., items stolen from residence.Hui Zhao, 6 Eastwood Court, items stolen from a vehicle.Breann Wolfenbarger, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.Vandalism reported June 14 to 18Ryan Ashford, 5302 S. 40th St., destruction of property at 102 E. Hyde Park Ave.Nation Mart, 2610 Messanie St.Darold Searle, 1702 Main St.City of St. Joseph Parks & Rec, 402 S. Noyes Blvd.Nia Hood, 4702 Green Acres Road, destruction of property at S. 22nd Street and Mitchell Avenue.
