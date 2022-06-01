Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses May 26 to 27

Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

Altec, 3907 S. 48th Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle at 3302 Pacific St.

St. Joseph School District, 412 E. Highland Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 210 N. Belt Highway.

TJ Maxx, 5201 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported May 26 to 30

Jerod Stansbury, 1601 S. 38th St., items stolen from a vehicle at I-29 and US Highway 36.

Mike Simmons, 2802 S. 21st St., burglary at 2709 S. 21st St.

David Dilley Sr., 1314 Grand Ave., vehicle stolen.

Robert King, 1624 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.

Joseph Logudice, 518 S. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.

James Christie, 6802 Binswanger St., burglary.

Michael Jones, 4504 E. Haverill Drive, burglary at 1807 N. 13th St.

Terrence Bokay, 2810 Oak St., burglary and a vehicle stolen.

Chad Swope, 5409 Leona St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Clinton Anderson, 1915 S. 40th St., items stolen from residence.

Mark Vollintine Sr., 1921 Jones St., items stolen from residence.

Kate Shewman, 1005 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.

Anthoney Miller, 3713 S. 31st St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Kevon Johnson, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen from residence.

Frances Grippando, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, items stolen from residence.

Tekaila Williams, 2008 Messanie St., burglary.

Kera Wilson, 809 S. 17th St., burglary.

Tabitha Reser, 1405 Duncan St., items stolen at 910 Francis St.

Nicco Rawls, 625 S. 17th St., items stolen at 2722 Seneca St.

Richard Williams Jr., 2903 Renick St., vehicle stolen.

Stephen Blair Jr., 1919 Francis St., items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported May 26 to 29

Erica Goodwin, 3510 Duncan St., destruction of property at 1106 S. Belt Highway.

Kelly’s Pub, 1415 Frederick Ave.

Chad Swope, 5409 Leona St.

