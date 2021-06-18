Thefts reported June 15 to 17
Barbara Domenic-Garvey, 4313 Miller Road, vehicle stolen.
Matthew Domenic, 4313 Miller Road, vehicle stolen.
Regina Williams, 1606 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Zachary Schurman, 3219 Monterey St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Aih Mang Awn, 5204 Lake Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Janice Franke, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen at 2502 Mary St.
Keli Cook, 6016 Gordon Ave., items stolen from residence.
Tyler Higgins, 1606 E. Highland Ave., burglary at 201 E. Valley St.
Gave Fevrier, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen at 2143 St. Joseph Ave.
Hailey Jo Pendleton, 2716 Jackson St., items stolen from residence.
Kenneth Flowers, 202 N. 31st St., items stolen at 3137 Pear St.
Amanda Beaver, 1308 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Amber Ratliff, 2715 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
Austin Moberly, 2715 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
Kevin Linn, Elkton, South Dakota, items stolen from a vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Jada Jung, 2810 S. 36th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 402 S. Noyes Blvd.
Dennis Steeby Jr., Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen at S. 169 Highway and Leonard Road.
Paul Boyle Sr., 6311 Sherman St., items stolen from residence.
Melissa Ritzinger, 1004 Corby St., burglary.
Steven Blacketer, 6420 Carnegie St., burglary and vehicle theft.
Vandalism reported June 15 to 16
Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave.
Krystal Lawrence, 811 N. 10th St.
Shawn Ryan, 907 N. 11th St., destruction of property at N. 11th and Ridenbaugh streets.
Delores Butcher, 2114 N. 22nd St.
