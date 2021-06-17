Thefts reported by businesses June 15
Culver’s Riverside, 5430 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported June 9 to 16
Betelihem Dinku, 1 Allen Court, items stolen from residence.
Aaron Hoffmaster, 713 Pendleton St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Derrick Nichols, 2019 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle at 205 E. Florence Road.
Richard Brittain, 2921 Olive St., burglary at 2523 Messanie St.
Andrew Bromley, 324 E. Missouri Ave., burglary.
Vandalism reported June 16
Davita Kidney Care, 802 Jules St.
