Thefts reported by businesses June 12 to 14
Family Dollar, 809 N. 22nd St.
Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Strong Tower Baptist Church, 3406 St. Joseph Ave.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
CVS Pharmacy, 1301 S. Belt Highway.
Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported June 13 to 14
Shyann Cannon, 2832 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
Cathy Devers, 212 S. 19th St., burglary at 1303 Grand Ave.
Donald Prothero, 1809 Jules St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Meagan Mazurkewycz, 431 Ohio St., items stolen from residence.
Kathleen Asher, 2306 Faraon St., items stolen at 2318 Francis St.
Christina Jones, 1210 Angelique St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Eddie Meadows, 2303 Pear St., items stolen at 2301 Pear St.
Wesley Moore, 4108 Mitchell Ave., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Roy Thornton Sr., 5518 King Hill Ave., vehicle stolen.
Destiny Diggs, 2811 S. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
Raven Talbot, 724 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Kenneth Flowers, 202 N. 31st St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported June 13 to 14
Taylor Moranville, 2524 Lafayette St.
Amell Pajic, 1300 S. 11th St.
Kay Ann Mayse, 2731 S. 21st St.
Amanda Goodwin, 312 N. Noyes Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.