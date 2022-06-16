Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses June 10 to 15

Loves Truck Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.

City of Elwood, 510 Kentucky St., items stolen at 3921 Frederick Blvd.

Hillside Motors, 4129 King Hill Ave., burglary.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Coleman Hawkins Jazz Society, P.O. Box 8935, items stolen at N. Seventh and Felix streets.

Sprague Excavating, 3208 S. 169 Highway, items stolen at 5600 Diagonal Road.

Thefts reported June 10 to 15

Sarah Johnson, 3508 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 510 N. Belt Highway.

Brittany Phillips, Mound City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3921 Frederick Blvd.

Linda Peden, no address provided, items stolen at 2104 Walnut St.

Wayne Schmitt, 619 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.

Sean McMackins, 2528 Cook Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 210 N. Belt Highway.

Brian Canterbury, 2014 Jamesport Road, items stolen at 1015 S. 10th St.

Timothy Brock, 2523 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.

Morgan Peters, 410 Virginia St., items stolen from residence.

Nathan Montgomery, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3505 Monterey St.

Brenda Campbell, 1812 Wayne Drive, items stolen from residence.

Brian Campbell, 1812 Wayne Drive, items stolen from residence.

Julie Burns, 3906 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.

Sharon Waggoner, 1321 N. 20th St., items stolen at 813 N. Fifth St.

Lisa Allison, Gladstone, Missouri, burglary at 1230 Fifth Ave.

Lual Akol, 1607 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported June 9 to 14

Kristi Fraser, 824 Harmon St.

Steven Lynch, 910 S. 10th St.

Abbey Mengel, 3631 Gene Field Road.

William Manning III, 3631 Gene Field Road.

Dillon Davis, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1802 MacArthur Drive.

Steven Sollars II, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1802 MacArthur Drive.

St. Joseph Police Department, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1802 MacArthur Drive.

Brian Canterbury, 2014 Jamesport Road, destruction of property at 1015 S. Tenth St.

Lana Nolan, 1340 S. 24th St.

