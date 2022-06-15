Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses June 10 to 12

Loves Truck Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.

City of Elwood, 510 Kentucky St., items stolen at 3921 Frederick Blvd.

Hillside Motors, 4129 King Hill Ave., burglary.

Thefts reported June 10 to 14

Sarah Johnson, 3508 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 510 N. Belt Highway.

Brittany Phillips, Mound City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3921 Frederick Blvd.

Linda Peden, no address provided, items stolen at 2104 Walnut St.

Wayne Schmitt, 619 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported June 9 to 14

Kristi Fraser, 824 Harmon St.

Steven Lynch, 910 S. 10th St.

Abbey Mengel, 3631 Gene Field Road.

William Manning III, 3631 Gene Field Road.

Dillon Davis, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1802 MacArthur Drive.

Steven Sollars II, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1802 MacArthur Drive.

St. Joseph Police Department, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1802 MacArthur Drive.

