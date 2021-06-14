T
hefts reported by businesses June 9 to 12
Mills and Sons Contracting LLC, Everton, Arkansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Big K Enterprises, P.O. Box 8352, St. Joseph, burglary at 1323 Garfield St.
Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
T
hefts reported June 8 to 12
Kristina Buchanan, 2632 Folsom St., items stolen from residence.
Mary Frazier, 3014 S. 19th St., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Charles Smith, Easton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1820 Clay St.
Carlo Smith, 3104 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Ellen Generaux, 2204 Monterey St., vehicle stolen at 5655 S. Fourth St.
Tracy Carman, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at 811 N. Ninth St.
Orlando Fundora, Miami, Florida, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Matthew Billington, 210 N. Eighth St., burglary.
Jennifer Burwell, Faucett, Missouri, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Shauna Naqvi, 819 N. 11th St., items stolen at 1704 Mitchell Ave.
Bonnie Steeby, 916 Corby St., items stolen from residence.
Kevin Blohm, 416 W. Chestnut St., vehicle stolen.
Nancy Root, 2920 N. Eighth St., items stolen at 1601 Commerce Ave.
Vandalism reported June 8 to 12
Dennis Smith Sr., 203 Virginia St., destruction of property at 6511 King Hill Ave.
Neelia Grob, 428 Ohio St.
Family Dollar, 809 N. 22nd St.
Karla Alonzo, 2504 Hillside Lane.
First Christian Church, 927 Faraon St.
Johnathon Davis, 2918 Seneca St.
Randy Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Blvd.
Big K Enterprises, P.O. Box 8352, St. Joseph, destruction of property at 1323 Garfield Ave.
Heather Hayes, 3416 Duncan St., destruction of property at 5405 N. Belt Highway.
