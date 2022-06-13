Thefts for June 14 Jun 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses June 8 to 11Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.Thefts reported June 9 to 11Loretta Teschner, 3622 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.Carly Cotter, 1725 Belle St., vehicle stolen at 5005 Savannah Road.Stephanie Rodriguez, 1321 N. 20th St., items stolen from residence.Cole Walters, 718 Hamburg Ave., burglary.Steven Polachek Sr., 2128 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.Robin Larabee, 3301 Apache Lane, items stolen from residence.Madison Clinton, 2517 Flintstone Drive, items stolen at 2518 Flintstone Drive.Vandalism reported June 8 to 11Richard Nigh, 2108 S. 16th St.Sara Beasley, 307 N. 16th St.Steven Polachek, 2128 St. Joseph Ave.Keith Culley, 1 Eastwood Court, destruction of property at 5714 Lake Ave.Charles Boots, 3813 W. Ayrlawn Drive, destruction of property at Cook and Miller roads.Sarah Sommers, 2714 Jules St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Farmers face drought in west, rain glut in east, high prices for all Business Summer concert series increases Downtown foot traffic Weather Saturday's storm damages parts of northwestern Clinton County 1:57+2 Local News St. Joseph community helping to support new Noyes Home dog More Local News → 1:15 Hot Week Ahead 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
