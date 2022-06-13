Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses June 8 to 11

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.

U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.

Thefts reported June 9 to 11

Loretta Teschner, 3622 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.

Carly Cotter, 1725 Belle St., vehicle stolen at 5005 Savannah Road.

Stephanie Rodriguez, 1321 N. 20th St., items stolen from residence.

Cole Walters, 718 Hamburg Ave., burglary.

Steven Polachek Sr., 2128 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.

Robin Larabee, 3301 Apache Lane, items stolen from residence.

Madison Clinton, 2517 Flintstone Drive, items stolen at 2518 Flintstone Drive.

Vandalism reported June 8 to 11

Richard Nigh, 2108 S. 16th St.

Sara Beasley, 307 N. 16th St.

Steven Polachek, 2128 St. Joseph Ave.

Keith Culley, 1 Eastwood Court, destruction of property at 5714 Lake Ave.

Charles Boots, 3813 W. Ayrlawn Drive, destruction of property at Cook and Miller roads.

Sarah Sommers, 2714 Jules St.

