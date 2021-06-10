Thefts reported by businesses June 6 to 9

City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at N. 12th and Corby streets.

U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 1613 N. 36th St.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

BNSF Railroad, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 500 E. Florence Road.

Family Guidance, 800 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.

Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported June 6 to 8

Ronnie Lakey, 1909 Oscar St., vehicle stolen.

Lauren Simpson, 2620 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.

Shelly Butcher, 1912 Safari Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 405 N. Woodbine Road.

Christopher Lanman, 2119 Ashland Ave., items stolen from residence.

Jasey Burchett, 1906 S. 24th St., vehicle stolen.

Matthew Wilson, 502 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.

Carmen Gallo, Washington, Illinois, items stolen from a vehicle at 5101 Rock Springs Road.

Ashlyn Larabee, 3309 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at 227 Massachusetts St.

Warren Wicks, 3405 Scott St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Alexandria Scroggins, 1904 Savannah Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Tuyen Bui, 4201 Windward Drive, burglary.

Katrina Roach, 520 Orchard Lane, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.

Kathleen Asher, 2306 Faraon St., items stolen at 2318 Francis St.

Barbara Elrod, 2401 Cypress Ave., vehicle stolen at 1225 N. Fourth St.

Bruce Jones, 1023 S. 14th St., items stolen from residence.

Brandy Butler, 2634 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.

Chase Huber, 1124 N. Fifth St., items stolen at S. Seventh Street.

Christopher Nigh, 5620 King Hill Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Juan Calel-Abac, 414 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Donald Trout, 3015 Renick St., items stolen from residence.

Madison Hall, 3820 Terrace Ave., items stolen at 716 N. 24th St.

Zachary Drake, 2943 Jules St., items stolen from residence.

Steven Moppin, Agency, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at S. 15th Street and Mitchell Avenue.

Matthew Bibb, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.

Jane Roseberry, 4107 Cook Road, items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported June 6 to 8

Midland Industrial Services, Elkins, Arkansas, destruction of property at 4213 Frederick Blvd.

Jennifer Hawley, 2303 Francis St., destruction of property at 3507 Pear St.

Jeffery Bonner, 2605 Limestone Terrace, destruction of property at 2614 Olive St.

Stephen Bailey, 2714 Delaware St.

Kristi Billings, 1811 Huntoon Road.

Black Kat Salvage, 817 Francis St.

Jason Rucker, 1619 S. 17th St.