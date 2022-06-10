Thefts for June 11 Jun 10, 2022 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses June 8 to 9Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Nyema Hodo Foundation, 2624 Messanie St., burglary.Thefts reported June 8Ronnie Swope Jr., 6940 S.E. Ajax Road, vehicle stolen at 2618 Olive St.Edward Warner, 815 N. 24th St., items stolen from residence.Vandalism reported June 8Carla Ewart, 215 Ohio St., destruction of property at 613 Atchison St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Man, woman hospitalized after three-vehicle crash Local News St. Joseph man's act of kindness leaves lasting impact on tourist group Local News Local groups work to spread awareness of gun violence, honor victims +2 Local News Saint Joseph Symphony leader hopes to reach new areas of community More Local News → Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
