Thefts reported by businesses July 6

Speedy’s, 2420 Frederick Ave.

Frederick Discount Smokes, 1801 Frederick Ave.

Thefts reported July 3 to 7

Ross White, 115 S. 16th St., burglary at 2328 Mitchell Ave.

Tristan Williams, 2120 N. 33rd St., items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

Jenny Holt, 2605 Duncan St., items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.

Galen Brown III, 1601 Harmon St., items stolen from residence.

Rhonda Shaw, 6902 Ollmeda St., items stolen from residence.

Hayden Haeberle, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.

Susanna Allen, 2015 Faraon St., burglary.

Angela Caswell, 3410 S. 40th Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Jaden Clark, 3611 Gene Field Road, items stolen from a vehicle.

Vandalism reported July 6 to 7

Mark Babcock, 5512 Pleasant Ave.

Jaden Clark, 3611 Gene Field Road.

