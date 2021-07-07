Thefts reported by businesses June 17 to July 2
Burger King, 1517 S. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee Gas Station, 205 N. Belt Highway.
Kristen’s Coin and Jewelry, 3855 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported June 30 to July 5
Britny Maxwell, 3312 Seneca St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Spencer Watkins, 4803 Juniper Lane, items stolen at 512 E. Missouri Ave.
Pennell Kerford, 20828 Chapel Lane, items stolen at 3107 N. Belt Highway.
Billy Frump, Severence, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 899 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Cassandra Perkins, 3128 Burnside Ave., burglary and vehicle were stolen.
Demasjiay Cruse, 3128 Burnside Ave., burglary and vehicle were stolen.
Emily McFarland, 20647 County Road 306, items stolen from a vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Mark Carter Jr., 1609 N. 36th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Haity-Giovonni Kambatuku, 1711 Faraon St., vehicle stolen.
Brian Gibson, 502 E. Colorado Ave., items stolen from residence.
Rebecca Freeman, Logan, Iowa, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
James Talmadge, Fort Polk, Florida, vehicle stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Patricia Billings, 3427 Scott St., items stolen at 4226 N. Belt Highway.
Ryleigh Billings, 3427 Scott St., items stolen at 4226 N. Belt Highway.
Jill Geiger, 3506 Seneca St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jackson Matthews, 3404 Lafayette St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Derrick Nichols, 2019 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Darren Dicke, 2805 Douglas St., burglary.
Kay Dicke, 2805 Douglas St., burglary.
Gregory Schoo, 2805 Douglas St., burglary.
Vandalism reported June 16 to July 5
Christian Glidewell, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Lakesha McCradic, 622 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 210 N. Eighth St.
K&T Car Wash, 1605 S. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph Fire Department, 401 S. Seventh St., destruction of property at Sylvanie and Seventh streets.
Mark Collins, 809 N. 25th St.
Lafayette High School, 412 E. Highland Ave.
Emily McFarland, 20647 County Road 306, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Raudel Gomez, 1801 Charles St.
Andrew Carmichael, 719 Mt. Mora Road.
Letti Carmichael, 719 Mt. Mora Road.
Michael McBride, 2423 Jules St., destruction of property at 905 S. Tenth St.
Hector Parra, 2110 N. Fourth St.
Jose Barboza, 2218 Pacific St., destruction of property at 2110 N. Fourth St.
Carolina Esthefany, 2110 N. Fourth St.
Kathleen Parra, 2714 Monterey St., destruction of property at 2110 N. Fourth St.
Geovanny Parra-Lugo, 2714 Monterey St., destruction of property at 2110 N. Fourth St.
Yenny Parra, 2110 N. Fourth St.
Wendy Romero, 2308 Dewey Ave., destruction of property at 2110 N. Fourth St.
James Talmade, Fort Polk, Florida, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Richard Courter, 712 S. 28th St.
Bennie Hupp, 1022 Angelique St., destruction of property at S. 22nd St. and Mitchell Ave.
David Ayers, 1112 S. 15th St., destruction of property at S. 15th and Penn streets.
Jeremiah Gemmell, 5501 Karrasch St., destruction of property at S. 15th and Penn streets.
