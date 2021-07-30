Thefts reported by businesses July 27 to 28
Apple Bus Co., 4713 St. Joseph Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Orscheln Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Rivermart, 320 Edmond St.
Thefts reported July 27 to 28
Ashlynn Lewis, 418 Kentucky St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Eric Harris, 2713 Blackwell Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Virginia Weston, 1601 S. 38th St., items stolen at 1501 N. 36th St.
Valerie Iverson, Lewisburg, Tennessee, items stolen at 5103 N. Belt Highway.
Lois Osborn, 2845 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
Jean Talbot, 1616 Pine St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jeremy Elliott, 514 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Lisa Loch, Maryville, Missouri, items stolen at 3600 S. Leonard Road.
Philip Owens, 3103 Cambridge St., items stolen from residence.
Mary Hoyt, 1109 S. 13th St., items stolen from residence.
