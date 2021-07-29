Thefts reported July 27 to 28
Christina Parton, 6010 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 1002 W. Valley St.
Mary Davis-Ham, 2514 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
Katherine Stufflebean, 2212 Penn St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported July 27 to 28
Andrew Murphy, 217 W. Market St.
Joyce Murphy, 217 W. Market St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 3227 Olive St.
Amanda Goodwin, 312 N. Noyes Blvd.
