Thefts reported by businesses June 28 to 30
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
CVS Pharmacy, 1301 S. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph Baptist Association, 4608 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3822 Cook Road.
Thefts reported June 28 to 30
Katelyn Conover, 2215 Union St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2201 S. Eighth St.
John Shorba III, 2028 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
Genevieve Deemer, 706 Garden St., items stolen from a vehicle at 5103 N. Belt Highway.
Walter Steele, 2800 Faraon St., vehicle stolen.
Aaron Michaels, 504 N. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3805 Frederick Blvd.
Laura Raza, Kansas City, Kansas, items stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Vicki Ricklefs, Wathena, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5807 Lawson St.
Michalene Jibben, 105 Countryside Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Merle Ellis Jr., Altoona, Kansas, burglary at 1709 Francis St.
Jerrad Livingston, 5405 Rock Springs Road, items stolen at 211 N. 21st St.
Cassandra Larkin, 602 Francis St., vehicle stolen.
Kayona Shifflett, 1022 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported June 29
Brenden Walker, 2314 Charles St., destruction of property at 2316 Charles St.
