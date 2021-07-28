Thefts reported by businesses July 20 to 26
Budget Car Rental, 2015 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Harris Kemper Neighborhood Association, items stolen at N. 18th and Faraon streets.
Seaman & Schuske Metal Works, 1215 S. Fourth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1222 S. Fourth St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Sauter Towing, 2307 S. Sixth St., burglary and theft of vehicle parts or accessories.
Fairview Golf Course, 2402 S. 36th St., burglary.
Complete Auto Sales, 308 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported July 19 to 26
Matthew Murphy, 6313 Morris St., items stolen from residence.
Zayne Allen, 306 Cardinal Lane, items stolen at 838 S. 19th St.
Alexander Cabrera, 5907 Lookout St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5501 Stockyards Expressway.
Dennis Smith Sr., 203 Virginia St., items stolen at 5911 King Hill Ave.
Polly Smith, 811 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
Kayona Shifflett, 1022 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Alexander Griffin, 2229 Eugene Field Ave., item stolen from a vehicle.
Evelyn Furst, 3302 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.
Stephen Chism, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Falynn Patterson, 4123 S.W. Christie Lane, items stolen at 3815 Frederick Blvd.
Randall Kieser Sr., no address provided, items stolen at 218 Fleeman St.
Alexander Echterling, 2823 Seneca St., burglary.
David McDowell, 840 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Norman Ott, Warner Robins, Georgia, items stolen from a vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Travis Gann, 2110 Duncan St., burglary.
Jamie Epps, 3000 Parkway A, items stolen from a vehicle at 1012 N. Sixth St.
Rodney Stapleton, 3324 Olive St., items stolen at 1720 St. Joseph Ave.
Cozette Chauvin, 1522 Fifth Ave., burglary.
Shelby Yates Jr., Faucett, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 301 S. 22nd St.
Shawn Larned, 2713 Green Valley Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 3007 N. Belt Highway.
Glorya Hoehn, 1210 Powell St., burglary.
Jody Carter, 1801 Vernon St., vehicle stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Ruth Potts, 2106 Walnut St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Chanelle Graham, 3101 S. 36th Place, items stolen from a vehicle.
Rickey Smith Jr., 210 N. Fourth St., burglary and theft of vehicle parts or accessories at 2307 S. Sixth St.
William Kenney Jr., Excelsior Springs, Missouri, burglary and theft of vehicle parts or accessories at 2307 S. Sixth St.
Tilene Prater, 1019 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Terrilee Baublit, Scappoose, Oregon, items stolen from a vehicle at 139 N. Belt Highway.
Tina Rowe, 1919 Francis St., items stolen at 2203 S. 14th St.
Jessica Bench, Amarillo, Texas, vehicle stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Blaine Kunzler, 1015 Parker Road, vehicle stolen at 411 Jules St.
Diana Brady, 822 Warsaw Ave., items stolen from residence.
Jason Holmes IV, Hamilton, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Vandalism reported July 21 to 26
Lazarita Kaahea, 4312 Frederick Blvd., destruction of property at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Harris Kemper Neighborhood Association, destruction of property at N. 18th and Faraon streets.
Cynthia Cress, 807 S. 15th St., destruction of property at S. 15th and Olive streets.
Donald Bey III, 816 S. 15th St., destruction of property at S. 15th and Olive streets.
Katie Sauter, 1611 Seneca St.
Christina Martinez, 627 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 1611 Seneca St.
Reyna Raya, 1323 Faraon St., destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Michelle Sansonetti, 920 N. 19th St.
Kelly Sue Phelan, 1508 Dewey Ave., destruction of property at 1501 N. 13th St.
Johnathon Brewer, 1501 N. 13th St.
Sauter Towing, 2307 S. Sixth St.
Rickey Smith Jr., 210 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at 2307 S. Sixth St.
William Kenney Jr., Excelsior Springs, Missouri, destruction of property at 2307 S. Sixth St.
