Thefts reported by businesses July 17 to 27
Joe’s Auto Service, 922 S. 22nd St., burglary and vehicle theft at 1003 S. 22nd St.
Brother’s Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Montgomery & Son Trash Service, 3801 S.W. Christie Terrace, vehicle stolen at Grant and Kentucky streets.
Boehringer Ingelheim, 3902 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5701 Providence Hill Drive.
Red Dot Storage, 3416 Pear St., burglary.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
American Family Insurance, 4802 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
IHP Industrial, 1701 S. Eighth St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4722 Pear St.
River Mart, 320 Edmond St.
St. Joseph Self-Storage Units, 2205 S. Riverside Road, burglary.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Q-PAC Inc., 3257 S. 759 Highway, burglary.
A&M Heating and Cooling, 513 S. Fourth St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1919 S. 20th St.
Jamie’s Secret Garden, 811 N. Woodbine Road.
Moila Country Club, 701 N. Noyes Blvd., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Culver’s 66, 3011 N. Belt Highway.
Bishop LeBlond High School, 3529 Frederick Blvd.
Patee Park Baptist Church, 1107 S. 10th St., items and vehicle stolen.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported July 17 to 27
Terry Poores, 1515 S. 38th St., vehicle stolen.
Charles Zuptich Jr., 1003 S. 22nd St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Jimmy Munger, 5312 Pryor Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tyra Rich, 1202 Angelique St., burglary.
Jade Gero, 4703 Valley Lane.
Jo Anne Stutzman, 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Janis Ackerman, 6612 Mack St., vehicle stolen.
Edward Kephart, 502 N. 22nd St., burglary at 1809 Faraon St.
Richard Thompson Sr., 2703 Duncan St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Patricia Brewer, 2901 Pickett Road.
Matthew Dillman, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 3645 Frederick Blvd.
Brock Brewer, 3611 Pettis Road.
Jordan Bond, 177 Countryside Lane, vehicle stolen.
Garrett Griffin, 705 S. 13th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Theresa Tye, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Trashawnda Thompson, 3023 Lafayette St., burglary.
Catherine Whiteman, 2819 Francis St.
Payden Bauman, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 4722 Pear St.
Brandon Shaw, 2702 Maurice Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3105 Pear St.
Dannielle James, Flippin, Arkansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 430 Michigan St.
Rebekah Rutherford, 807 N. Sixth St., items stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Ariann Jones, 2305 Rock Island, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Leah Kelley, 8271 Fremont St., items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Rebecca Croghan, 2737 S. 18th St., items stolen at 3113 Duncan St.
Leland Sampson, 522 N. 25th St.
Chance Pike, 4310 N. 31st St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Stormy Sisk, 602 Francis St.
Dereck Coursen, 4304 N. 31st St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Penny Clark, 4808 Valley Lane.
Ryan McWilliams, Maysville, Missouri, items stolen at 1516 Faraon St.
Melinda Thompson, 1418 N. Second St.
Raymond Mignery Jr., 6430 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.
Allen Redburn, 2110 S. 10th St.
Clarence Albert, 1426 S. 25th St., items stolen at 511 N. 36th St.
David Mitchell, 2318 Cardinal Lane, burglary at 2205 S. Riverside Road.
Donald McEachron, 1300 S. 11th St.
Curtis Bonea, 3624 S. 17th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jennifer Jaques, 2513 Kent St.
Derek Dykes, 4326 Stonecrest Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Reinier Palacios, 3208 Oakland Ave., items stolen at St. Joseph Avenue and Northwest Parkway.
Carissa Crabb, 2621 Faraon St., items stolen at 2805 Francis St.
Kimberly Spencer, 410 Eulich St.
Gregory Silvey, 6527 Ridgeway St., vehicle stolen.
Misty Lewis, 3409 S. 17th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Cynthia Perkins, 1955 Clay St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jesse Droz, 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Laurence Grant, 102 S. Woodbine Road.
Sarah Hogan, 3201 Jackson St., items stolen at S. 17th and Jackson streets.
Dakoda King, 3305 Sunnyside Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Larry Bender, 417 S. Seventh St., items stolen at 417 S. Ninth St.
Carrie Tillman, 431 Blake St.
Adam Vollstedt, 617 Alabama St., burglary.
Jeremy Colson, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 1522 S. 26th St.
Rhonda Grider, 802 Alabama St.
Pamela Moran, 3211 Pickett Road, vehicle stolen.
Stacy Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St., items stolen at 732 N. 24th St.
Zachary Drake, 2943 Jules St.
Chelsey Russel, 914 S. 16th St.
Timothy Matlack, 2903 Angelique St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Christian Reynolds, 705 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen at 1502 McArthur Drive.
Eddie Lett, 2203 S. 24th St., vehicle stolen.
Roy Kunkle III, 4617 Miami St., burglary.
Lola Kunkle, 4617 Miami St., burglary.
Eric Brinkman, 825 S. 23rd St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Janice Sollars, 1206 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
Joshua Nyaundi, 3202 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 1101 S. 16th St.
Charles Stogdill, Atlantic, Iowa, items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Bret Johnson II, Cameron, Missouri, robbery at 1900 Messanie St.
Charles Schaaf IV, Newport Beach, California, items stolen at 2122 N. Riverside Road.
Sarah McClurg, 1135 Krug Park Place, vehicle stolen.
James Cave Jr., 7508 S.E. 32nd Road, vehicle stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Nicholas Cave, 7508 S.E. 32nd Road, vehicle stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Kevin Jones, 2222 Pacific St., burglary at 1602 Brookside Drive.
Michael Ethridge, 1602 Brookside Drive, burglary.
Tyrone Ginn, 1517 Charles St., vehicle stolen.
Stacy Blankenship, 5204 Red Barn Lane.
Melvin Krause, Alexandria, Nebraska, vehicle stolen at 3700 Clark St.
Terry Christian, 2500 S. 11th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Alex Sproat, 2010 N. 34th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Zoe Stephens, 2519 Jules St., vehicle stolen.
Nyakuan Farmer, 1620 S. 22nd St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1413 N. Third St.
Harold Gray Jr., 624 N. 24th St., burglary at 2627 Frederick Ave.
Danny Gann, Rushville, Missouri, items stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Vandalism reported July 17 to 25
Optimum/Suddenlink, 102 N. Woodbine Road.
Sarah Krickeberg, 2520 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Skylar Renuard, 1202 S. 33rd St.
Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
Douglas Dobolek Jr., 1015 Henry St.
St. Joseph Self-Storage Units, 2205 S. Riverside Road.
Kevin Vance, Atchison, Kansas, destruction of property at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
David Mitchell, 2318 Cardinal Lane, destruction of property at 2205 S. Riverside Road.
Magen Osborn, 2710 S. 24th St.
Marion Aures, 525 N. 13th St.
Tyrell Williams, 3112 N. 10th St.
Breanna Farrington, 1118 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 3112 N. 10th St.
St. Mary’s Church, 1601 Main St.
Hardee’s, 3911 N. Belt Highway.
Ricki Potts, 2027 Parkview Ave., destruction of property at 3416 Pear St.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at Chris Hessler and Karnes Roads.
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Blvd.
Bishop LeBlond High School, 3529 Frederick Blvd.
Joshua Nyaundi, 3202 N. Woodbine Road, destruction of property at 1101 S. 16th St.
Charles Schaaf IV, Newport Beach, California, destruction of property at 2122 N. Riverside Road.
Steven Taylor, 3849 S.E. Hanway Road, destruction of property at 720 N. Noyes Blvd.
John Kretzer, 527 W. Chestnut St., destruction of property at W. Highland Ave. and McArthur Drive.
Barbara Delgado, 1205 Angelique St.
Quentin Yocam, 809 N. 25th St.
