Thefts reported by businesses July 20 to 22
Budget Car Rental, 2015 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Harris Kemper Neighborhood Association, items stolen at N. 18th and Faraon streets.
Thefts reported July 19 to 23
Matthew Murphy, 6313 Morris St., items stolen from residence.
Zayne Allen, 306 Cardinal Lane, items stolen at 838 S. 19th St.
Alexander Cabrera, 5907 Lookout St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5501 Stockyards Expressway.
Dennis Smith Sr., 203 Virginia St., items stolen at 5911 King Hill Ave.
Polly Smith, 811 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
Kayona Shifflett, 1022 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Alexander Griffin, 2229 Eugene Field Ave., item stolen from a vehicle.
Evelyn Furst, 3302 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.
Stephen Chism, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Falynn Patterson, 4123 S.W. Christie Lane, items stolen at 3815 Frederick Blvd.
Randall Kieser Sr., no address provided, items stolen at 218 Fleeman St.
Alexander Echterling, 2823 Seneca St., burglary.
David McDowell, 840 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Norman Ott, Warner Robins, Georgia, items stolen from a vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Travis Gann, 2110 Duncan St., burglary.
Vandalism reported July 21 to 23
Lazarita Kaahea, 4312 Frederick Blvd., destruction of property at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Harris Kemper Neighborhood Association, destruction of property at N. 18th and Faraon streets.
Cynthia Cress, 807 S. 15th St., destruction of property at S. 15th and Olive streets.
Donald Bey III, 816 S. 15th St., destruction of property at S. 15th and Olive streets.
Katie Sauter, 1611 Seneca St.
Christina Martinez, 627 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 1611 Seneca St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.