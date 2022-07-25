Thefts reported by businesses July 17 to 22
St. Joseph Self-Storage Units, 2205 S. Riverside Road, burglary.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Q-PAC Inc., 3257 S. 759 Highway, burglary.
A&M Heating and Cooling, 513 S. Fourth St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1919 S. 20th St.
Jamie’s Secret Garden, 811 N. Woodbine Road.
Moila Country Club, 701 N. Noyes Blvd., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Culver’s 66, 3011 N. Belt Highway.
LeBlond High School, 3529 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported July 17 to 23
David Mitchell, 2318 Cardinal Lane, burglary at 2205 S. Riverside Road.
Donald McEachron, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Curtis Bonea, 3624 S. 17th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jennifer Jaques, 2513 Kent St., items stolen from residence.
Derek Dykes, 4326 Stonecrest Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Reinier Palacios, 3208 Oakland Ave., items stolen at St. Joseph Avenue and Northwest Parkway.
Carissa Crabb, 2621 Faraon St., items stolen at 2805 Francis St.
Kimberly Spencer, 410 Eulich St., items stolen from residence.
Gregory Silvey, 6527 Ridgeway St., vehicle stolen.
Misty Lewis, 3409 S. 17th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Cynthia Perkins, 1955 Clay St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jesse Droz, 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Laurence Grant, 102 S. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.
Sarah Hogan, 3201 Jackson St., items stolen at S. 17th and Jackson streets.
Dakoda King, 3305 Sunnyside Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Larry Bender, 417 S. Seventh St., items stolen at 417 S. Ninth St.
Carrie Tillman, 431 Blake St., items stolen from residence.
Adam Vollstedt, 617 Alabama St., burglary.
Jeremy Colson, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 1522 S. 26th St.
Rhonda Grider, 802 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.
Pamela Moran, 3211 Pickett Road, vehicle stolen.
Stacy Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St., items stolen at 732 N. 24th St.
Zachary Drake, 2943 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Chelsey Russel, 914 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Timothy Matlack, 2903 Angelique St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Christian Reynolds, 705 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen at 1502 McArthur Drive.
Eddie Lett, 2203 S. 24th St., vehicle stolen.
Roy Kunkle III, 4617 Miami St., burglary.
Lola Kunkle, 4617 Miami St., burglary.
Eric Brinkman, 825 S. 23rd St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Janice Sollars, 1206 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
Joshua Nyaundi, 3202 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 1101 S. 16th St.
Charles Stogdill, Atlantic, Iowa, items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Bret Johnson II, Cameron, Missouri, robbery at 1900 Messanie St.
Charles Schaaf IV, Newport Beach, California, items stolen at 2122 N. Riverside Road.
Vandalism reported July 17 to 23
St. Joseph Self-Storage Units, 2205 S. Riverside Road.
David Mitchell, 2318 Cardinal Lane, destruction of property at 2205 S. Riverside Road.
Magen Osborn, 2710 S. 24th St.
Marion Aures, 525 N. 13th St.
Tyrell Williams, 3112 N. Tenth St.
Breanna Farrington, 1118 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 3112 N. 10th St.
St. Mary’s Church, 1601 Main St.
Hardee’s, 3911 N. Belt Highway.
Ricki Potts, 2027 Parkview Ave., destruction of property at 3416 Pear St.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at Chris Hessler and Karnes Roads.
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Blvd.
LeBlond High School, 3529 Frederick Blvd.
Joshua Nyaundi, 3202 N. Woodbine Road, destruction of property at 1101 S. 16th St.
Charles Schaaf IV, Newport Beach, California, destruction of property at 2122 N. Riverside Road.
